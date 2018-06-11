Johor Umno says not rejecting Zahid as president, no decision made yet

Johor Umno today denied rejecting Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as party president, saying the state chapter has yet to decide on who to support. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, June 11 — Johor Umno today denied rejecting Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as party president, saying the state chapter has yet to decide on who to support.

Johor Umno liaison committee deputy chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said Johor Umno’s policy was to leave all decisions to the grassroots to make their own choice on who they prefer.

He said that if any party member claimed that Johor Umno was leaning to a particular candidate, for instance Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah as party president, it was a personal view rather than one from Johor Umno.

“Honestly, Johor Umno had a bad experience between Tengku Razaleigh and Tun Musa Hitam in 1987, where the crisis caused the previous Umno (Umno Lama) to be banned,” said Abdul Latiff in a statement today.

The 59-year-old Mersing MP, who is also an Umno supreme council member, said the recent 14th general election (GE14) had also seen an adverse impact in the party which saw a shift at Umno’s top leadership following Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s resignation as Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

“Umno needs someone with a stronger willpower to make a revolutionary shift inside the party,” said Abdul Latiff.

When the situation is complicated, he said, the readiness of the party’s acting deputy president Datuk Seri Datuk Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in accepting the mandate is the right step for the love of the Malay nationalist party.

“His willingness to take on the role (of president) clearly shows that he is a leader who is big-hearted and willing to bear the heavy responsibility.

“Regardless of how badly the party suffered, Ahmad Zahid did not abandon Umno, rather he is seen to be reviving the party,” said Abdul Latiff, adding that Umno members should look at a leader who is willing to take this heavy responsibility.

Abdul Latiff said Umno needs a leader who can revive the party’s spirit and at the same time create a revolution to ensure that the party is always with the people.

The statement by Abdul Latiff also came after a media report two days ago claiming that there is a movement within Johor Umno to reject Ahmad Zahid as the party’s president.

Several sources close to the state Umno leadership told Malay Mail that such a movement did not exist as claimed, and it was mainly a personal choice if they did not want Ahmad Zahid to contest the party’s presidency.

“To be fair, there are several state party members and also branches who reject Ahmad Zahid as he is seen as someone who will not change Umno at this critical time.

“What the members don’t want is to go back to the party’s old ways of rhetoric and chest-thumping that did not bring any good,” said one of the sources.

Another source said there was the issue of representation in the party’s two top spots that lacked a dynamic leader from Johor, which is a question of state pride as Umno was born in the state.

“In the past we had a Johorean such as (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin as Umno deputy president, but since Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had declined to contest the party’s No.2 post, we do not have a proper direction,” claimed the source.

However, another source from a south Johor Umno division said that they have been briefed that Ahmad Zahid has plans to rejuvenate the party.

“It started with Ahmad Zahid’s meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya last week.

“From there, we are made to understand that Ahmad Zahid is actively trying to save Umno and is willing to shoulder this responsibility in a humble manner,” said the source.