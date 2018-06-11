HSBC says US unit among `most challenging’ parts in strategy

A sign is seen above the entrance to an HSBC bank branch in Manhattan in New York City. HSBC Holdings Plc was sued for allegedly ignoring warning signs that the late David Elias was committing fraud. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 11 — Fixing HSBC Holdings Plc’s troubled US division will be one of the “most challenging” parts of the lender’s new US$17 billion strategy, Chief Executive Officer John Flint said.

The London-based bank mulled scaling back “significantly” in the US and considered purchasing a rival before deciding to “build on what we’ve got” instead, Flint said on a call with reporters. Returns in the US, where the bank has lost billions of dollars on subprime mortgages and payments for misconduct, will climb over the next three years, driven by “organic growth” across businesses, according to a presentation today.

“Of all the things we have to execute on in the next three years, this is one of the most challenging pieces,” Flint said. “We’ve struggled with this for a while.”

HSBC North America Holdings Inc, the US subsidiary, had about US$290 billion of assets at the end of 2017, according to Federal Reserve data. The division aims for a return on tangible equity — a measure of profit — of at least 6 per cent by 2020 compared with less than 1 per cent last year.

“The US has been a difficult geography for us,” Flint said. “Net net, the bank is profitable but not generating the right returns.” — Bloomberg