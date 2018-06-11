Melaka orders halt to sand mining, forest product harvesting

Melaka Mentri Besar Adly Zahari said the state government has ordered all sand mining activities as well as harvesting of forest products to stop effective July 1 to ensure sustainability of the environment for future generations. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, June 11 — The Melaka state government has ordered all sand mining activities as well as harvesting of forest products to stop effective July 1 to ensure sustainability of the environment for future generations.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the move was aimed at addressing problems related to the destruction of the state’s natural resources as well as an alternative in boosting the country’s economy.

“The revenue we collected from the activities is only about RM900,000 while the cleaning and drainage management works cost RM33 million. This decision is for the sake of future generations.

“The move to stop sand mining only affects land activities without involving coastal sand reclamation projects,” he told reporters after attending the Melaka state government monthly assembly here today.

At the same event, four local authority heads as well as 84 councillors took their oaths of office. The four were Melaka City Council mayor Datuk Azmi Hussain, Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council president Mahani Masban, Alor Gajah Municipal Council president Zamzuri Arifin, and Jasin Municipal Council president Mustaffa Ali.

Meanwhile, Adly also announced an allocation of RM3,000 per month each for opposition state assemblymeN, to acknowledge the mandate given them by the people.

“The state government has also appointed 29 new faces to spearhead state agencies and subsidiaries for a smooth state administration system following the terminations and new appointments made on June 1,” he said. — Bernama