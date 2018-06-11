Parents fined RM2,000 each for injuring son

The car washer and housewife were jointly charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the nine-year-old boy. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — A husband and wife were fined RM2,000 each, in default three months’ jail by the Selayang Sessions Court here today for injuring their nine-year-old son, last January.

Judge Syafeera Mohd Said handed down the sentence to Mohamad Syazreen Zulkeple, 26, and Nurul Izwana Ibrahim, 29, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The couple paid the fines.

The car washer and housewife were jointly charged with voluntarily causing hurt to the boy who is also Mohamad Syazreen’s stepson with a clothes hanger at Kampung Sahabat, Gombak here at 1.51pm on January 27, 2018.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 43 of the same code, carries a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Earlier in mitigation, the couple’s counsel Mohd Jamil Yaacob said Mohamad Syazreen was the sole bread winner for the family and Nurul Izwana was three months. He said both of them were remorseful for their action.

However, deputy public prosecutor Rozana Husin urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence as a lesson to the duo. — Bernama