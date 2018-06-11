Malim Nawar assemblyman lodges police report against former AG

A state assemblyman today lodged a police report for former Attorney General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali to be investigated under Section 217 and/or Section 218 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, June 11 — A state assemblyman today lodged a police report for former Attorney General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali to be investigated under Section 217 and/or Section 218 of the Penal Code.

Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng said the sections respectively referred to a public servant who disobeyed the direction of law with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture, and/or framing an incorrect record or writing, with similar intent.

“He did not appropriately execute his responsibilities in his capacity as the attorney general, in the investigation involving SRC International and the RM2.6 billion donation.

“Mohamed Apandi said the probe into the case showed no evidence that the donation was an inducement or reward for doing or forbearing to do anything in relation to Najib’s capacity as the then prime minister,” he said.

Leong said this to reporters after lodging the report, along with some DAP members including Keranji state assemblyman Chong Zhemin, at the Ipoh District Police headquarters here.

He made the report in response to Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement that action could only be taken against Mohamed Apandi if a police report was made.

Meanwhile, Chong said an investigation was necessary to ascertain whether the former AG had committed misconduct when he was in office.

“We hope that newly appointed Attorney General Tommy Thomas will act on the police report,” he said.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report about 10.30am today. — Bernama