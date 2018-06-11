Sapura Energy makes ninth gas discovery offshore Sarawak

Sapura Exploration and Production (Sarawak) Inc (Sapura E&P) has made its ninth gas discovery offshore Sarawak. — Picture courtesy of sapuraenergy.com

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Sapura Exploration and Production (Sarawak) Inc (Sapura E&P) has made its ninth gas discovery offshore Sarawak following the completion of its 2017 drilling campaign within the SK408 production sharing contract (PSC).

Sapura Energy Bhd said its wholly-owned subsidiary encountered high quality reservoir at the Pepulut-1 exploration well, located offshore Bintulu in Block SK408 where it was developing gas fields with partners Sarawak Shell Bhd and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

“This successful gas discovery is attributed to the strength and capabilities of our exploration, subsurface and drilling teams whose combined expertise has resulted in a number of significant discoveries. This series of successful results is founded on our work in understanding the geologic fundamentals of the region,” Sapura Energy’s President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin, said in a statement.

The Pepulut-1 gas discovery is a continuation of Sapura E&P’s exploration successes in the highly prolific area of SK408.

“In line with our strategy to unlock the value of our gas fields and enhance long-term earnings visibility of our exploration and production (E&P) business, we will focus on realising the full potential of our highly prospective gas fields in SK408 and strengthening our E&P portfolio,” said Shahril.

The Pepulut-1 discovery is another significant milestone for Sapura Energy following the recent announcement of its development plans for Gorek, Larak and Bakong fields as phase 1 in the SK408 PSC.

Sapura E&P is the exploration operator with its partners Petronas Carigali and Sarawak Shell. — Bernama