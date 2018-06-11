Johor Sultan in mourning, will not be hosting Raya open house

The body of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s mother Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah lies in state at the Dewan Singgahsana, Istana Besar in Johor Baru June 6, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, June 11 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and the royal family will not be hosting a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house this year, following the recent death of the sultan’s mother.

The Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli said Sultan Ibrahim is profoundly sad for not being able to host the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house this year.

“His Majesty and the royal family are in mourning over the demise of his beloved mother Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah on June 1,” read a Johor Council of Royal Court statement signed by him today.

Abdul Rahim explained that it is an annual tradition for Sultan Ibrahim and the royal family to welcome and mix freely with the rakyat at his Hari Raya open house.

“However, due to the above circumstances, the event could not be held.

“His Majesty hopes the rakyat will understand the situation. Insyallah the event will be held in the years to come,” he said.

Earlier, Abdul Rahim said Sultan Ibrahim extends his Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings to all his rakyat.

Hajah Khalsom’s remains were laid to rest at the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum on June 6 in a semi-state funeral.

Hajah Khalsom, 82, or Josephine Ruby Trevorrow, was born on December 2, 1935 in Cornwall, England.

She was the mother to three princesses and a prince, namely Tunku Kamariah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Tunku Besar Zabedah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Sultan Ibrahim and Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.