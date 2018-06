Mi Equipment IPO public portion oversubscribed by 1.16 times

Lei Jun, founder and CEO of China's mobile company Xiaomi, at a launch ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 4, in Beijing, July 22, 2014 . — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Mi Equipment Holdings Bhd’s public portion of its initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed by 1.16 times.

In a statement today, the company said 1,967 applications were received for 28.9 million shares for the 25 million issue shares made available for public subscription.

Mi Equipment’s IPO involved 134.42 million new shares at an issue price of RM1.42 per share.

Under the IPO, 25 million shares were made available for Malaysian public including 12.5 million shares for Bumiputera investors, 17.5 million shares for eligible directors, employees and business associates, 60.44 million shares for application by way of private placement to identified investors and 31.47 million shares by way of private placement to identified Bumiputera investors. — Bernama