Sept 3 trial for ex-minister's defamation suit against Rafizi

On January 30, Abdul Rahman sued Rafizi alleging that on November 10, 2017, the defendant through Facebook stated that he would hold a media conference on a misappropriation case involving a minister. — Picture by Saw Siow Fung

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The High Court here has set three days for trial from September 3 for former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s suit against PKR vice president Mohd Rafizi Ramli in connection with Ekspo Negaraku 2017.

Justice Datuk Mohd Zaki Abd Wahab fixed the date at the case management in chambers today in which the plaintiff was represented by counsel Datuk M. Reza Hassan.

The lawyer told reporters when met that the court had also set July 23 for case management.

On January 30, Abdul Rahman sued Mohd Rafizi alleging that on November 10, 2017, the defendant through Facebook stated that he would hold a media conference on a misappropriation case involving a minister.

The former Kota Belud member of parliament alleged that Mohd Rafizi held a media conference on “Skandal Baru Umno Menteri Mana Pula Yang Kena?”, which was aired live through his Facebook account, Rafizi Ramli @ rafiziramli.keadilan, at his office in Sungai Besi here, on December 11, 2017, which was attended by reporters from various media.

Abdul Rahman further alleged that the defendant had malicious intent in giving the slanderous statement that alluded to him and implied among others that he was dishonest and corrupt and involved in a deceptive transaction. — Bernama