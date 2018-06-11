AG to recuse self from cases involving conflict of interest, says Bar Council

Attorney General Tommy Thomas speaks to reportrs at the Attorney General Chambers in Putrajaya June 6, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Attorney General Tommy Thomas has given his assurance that he will recuse himself from cases involving parties he may have known as a lawyer, the Bar Council said today.

Its president George Varughese said this was to avoid conflict of interest from arising involving the persons concerned.

“The AG has assured us, when it comes to people he may know when he was in private practice, when a situation of conflict arises, he will immediately recuse himself from whatever issues involving these people.

“The solicitor-general will step in as the law allows so,” Varughese told the media, after a meeting between the council and Thomas at the Attorney General’s Chambers here.

MORE TO COME