Bar Council: AG Thomas has ‘indicated’ intention to scrap anti-fake news law

Malaysian Bar Council president, George Varughese, speaks to reporters during press conference in Putrajaya June 11, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Attorney General Tommy Thomas has indicated his intention to scrap the Anti-Fake News Act 2018, the Bar Council said today.

Its president George Varughese said other controversial laws were also discussed during a closed meeting at the Attorney General Chambers, here, including the Sedition Act, the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA), and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012.

“As part of our proposal for law reform, we had suggested for these laws to be completely repealed or abolished.

“I believe he [Thomas] is agreeable. He did indicate the Anti-Fake News Act will definitely be repealed. But we haven’t gone through the details of other Acts,” George told the members of the media.

