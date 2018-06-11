After Tabung Harapan donations, Agong to have allocations, emoluments reduced by 10pc

Sultan Muhammad V has consented to have his allocations and emoluments reduced by 10 per cent during his entire reign until 2021. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V has consented to have his allocations and emoluments reduced by 10 per cent during his entire reign until 2021.

A statement by the Istana Negara today noted that Sultan Muhammad V wanted to carry out his responsibility in reducing the national debt, as many other Malaysians have through the Tabung Harapan fund set up by the government.

“His Majesty also wishes to carry out his responsibility along with the people by consenting that his salary and emolument be cut by 10 per cent during his tenure as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong until 2021,” it reads.

The statement added there will not be a Hari Raya open house this year; and that the allocations for the annual event will be channelled to the needy and less fortunate.

“In conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration this year, His Majesty has also ordered not to have an open house celebration at the Istana Negara. Instead, the allocation for the open house will be used for the less fortunate.”