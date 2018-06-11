Two Malaysian youths get chance to study in US military schools

Janushaa is understood to be the first Malaysian woman to have been selected for the US Naval Academy. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Two Malaysians who aspire to be fighter pilots have been accepted to further their studies at two military academies in the US.

Janushaa Bala Krishnan Muthiah earned a spot at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, while Nadeem Damanhuru Ahmad Damanhuri was accepted by the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

According to a statement by the US Embassy here, both passed a “rigorous selection process which evaluated their fitness levels and academic achievements.”

They have also been chosen to represent Malaysia and serve as military officers at their respective academies during their studies.

Nadeem is also the first student from the Royal Military College to be selected for the US Air Force Academy. — Picture via Facebook

Janushaa, 19, hails from Kuala Lipis, Pahang. The SK Clifford alumna is currently studying engineering at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia and hopes to further her studies in aerospace engineering.

She is understood to be the first Malaysian woman to have been selected for the Naval Academy.

Nadeem, from Petaling Jaya, Selangor, is also the first student from the Royal Military College to be selected for the US Air Force Academy and hopes to become a combat aircraft pilot.

He is attending the academy under the sponsorship of the Malaysian Defence Ministry.

USAmbassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir will present the duo with letters of acceptance to the prestigious academies on Wednesday.