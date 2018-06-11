Cops nab underwear-clad fugitives hours after escape

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspects were fully clothed when caught and are now in police custody. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 11 — Police have caught the two fugitives who earlier this morning fled in their underwear from a remand cell in the Gelang Patah police station in Iskandar Puteri, following a manhunt.

It was learnt that the duo, identified as Muhamad Fidaus Irwan, 25, and Nolmat Halil Abd Jalil, 34, were nabbed at the latter’s family home in Kuala Sedili, Kota Tinggi by a police team at 2.45pm today.

Investigators believed that the suspects may have planned to flee the country illegally via a speedboat to neighbouring Indonesia.

Muhamad Fidaus was initially under remand for gang and armed robbery, while Nolmat Halil was remanded for a vehicle theft case.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the two fugitives were captured by police about eight hours after the manhunt was launched.

“The two, who were caught fully dressed, are now in police custody and we will obtain a remand for them to investigate the case under Section 223 and 224 of the Penal Code for intentional omission to apprehend on the part of a public servant and escape from confinement negligently suffered by public servant,” he said today.

Mohd Khalil said this after launching the state-level Ops Selamat 2018 traffic and safe home campaign in conjunction with the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri season at the Skudai (southbound) toll plaza.

Mohd Khalil said police are also investigating the two policemen who were tasked with the remand cells for failure to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Despite reports that there was a scuffle among the suspects and the lone policeman on duty, the two — one with a rank of corporal and another a lance corporal — will also be investigated under Section 223 and 224 of the Penal Code for the alleged misconduct,” he said.

Earlier, Malay Mail reported that two semi-naked men, who were under police remand, had fled from the Gelang Patah police station by dashing out of their remand cell and also the station at 6.15am today.

One of the remand policemen was in the toilet, while the corporal was in the midst of clearing their food trays when the suspects bolted from their cells, pushing the door open and making a run for it via the main entrance.

Two armed policemen on enquiry office duty also failed to stop the suspects.