Putrajaya to review second phase upgrading works of KTMB tracks worth RM5.9b

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at KL Sentral June 11, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said the second phase of the construction involving the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) to improve KTM Berhad (KTMB) tracks will be reviewed.

He said the RM5.9 billion project that was awarded through a direct negotiation was too exorbitant for Putrajaya to “stomach”.

“The cost of RM5.9 billion for the second phase of the rehabilitation programme is too much and it is supposed to take seven years to complete.

“We cannot stomach that,” he told a news conference after meeting KTMB top management over the train operator’s performance and ongoing projects.

As for the first phase of the KVDT, Loke said the RM1.4 billion project that entails approximately 40km was supposed to be completed by August 2019 but will now be delayed to November that same year.

As a result, he said, KTMB users will experience delays from 15 to 30 minutes or even longer during peak hours; and 30 minutes to one hour or even longer during off peak hours.

During this period, 19 transit buses will be deployed to ferry passengers in some stations.

“We are adopting this honest approach to admit that there will be delays rather than cover up the fact.

“I therefore urge passengers to plan ahead and use alternative forms of transportation to reach their destinations,” he said.

The first phase of the KVDT project covers upgrading works involving some 42km of tracks between Rawang and Salak Selatan as well as Sentul and Simpang Batu.

This upgrading project will focus on enhancing 16 stations along these routes and upgrade the existing signalling and electrification system.

The second phase, according to Loke, will cover 110km of tracks between Simpang Batu and Kuala Lumpur.

More information on the latest train schedule is available at http://www.ktmb.com.my