Perak RTD to target motorcyclists to reduce deaths by 50pc this Hari Raya

Perak Road Transport Department director Mohd Zawawi Zakaria (3rd right) launches the state level Ops HRA 2018 at Terminal Amanjaya in Meru June 11, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 11 — Perak Road Transport Department will zero in on motorcyclists in its Ops HRA in a bid to lower the fatality rate among motorcycle users this festive season.

Director Mohd Zawawi Zakaria said operations on motorcycles will begin tomorrow for two days (June 12 and 13) and before the festive season ends on June 23 and 24.

“The special operation on motorcycles is in collaboration with police, the National Anti-Drug Agency, the Department of Environment and the Road Safety Department.”

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the state level Ops HRA 2018 at Terminal Amanjaya in Meru this afternoon, Zawawi said the department aims to lower the number of deaths involving motorcyclists by a whopping 50 per cent.

The department also set similar targets for other categories of transport, such as private vehicles, added Zawawi.

“We also hope to reduce the number of deaths on the highway by 10 per cent and record zero accidents and deaths involving buses,” he added.

Since the start of Ops HRA on Friday (June 8), the department has issued 241 notices and summonses involving 184 various offences under Road Transport Act 1987.

This Hari Raya, Zawawi said, a total of 239 of the department’s officers and personnel would be on duty.

“We will be based at bus terminals and enforcement base station at Plus offices,” he said.

Zawawi also reminded heavy vehicles that they are barred from the road tomorrow and Wednesday and June 23 and 24.

To lodge complaints with the department, motorists can contact 05-5455623 or email [email protected]