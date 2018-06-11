Blast outside Kabul govt ministry, multiple casualties, say officials

Suicide attacks are still common in restive Kabul. ― Reuters pic

KABUL, June 11 — A suicide attacker blew himself up outside a government ministry in Kabul today, causing multiple casualties, officials said, as employees were leaving their offices early for Ramadan.

Police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said “a number of employees” were killed or wounded in the attack that happened at the main gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

Employees were leaving their offices at 1:00 pm (0830 GMT) due to the holy month of Ramadan, when most Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

“A suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at the entrance gate of the ministry... killing and injuring a number of the employees of the ministry,” Stanikzai told AFP.

Employees inside the ministry at the time of the attack confirmed hearing a blast.

“An explosion happened at the exit gate of the ministry,” Daud Naimi, director of the communications department at the ministry, told AFP.

At least six people were killed and 30 wounded, he said, but that could not be immediately confirmed.

“I was in my office when I heard a big blast,” another employee told AFP.

“Most of my colleagues were leaving for the day to go home. I am worried about my colleagues. We are told to stay inside for now.” — AFP