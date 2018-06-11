Chin Tong to file election petition over Ayer Hitam loss tomorrow

Liew garnered 16,773 votes to Wee’s 17,076 votes while PAS’s Mardi Marwan obtained 4,975 votes. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong is hoping the High Court will reverse his narrow GE14 defeat in the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat to MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Lawyer Datuk Yeo Yang Poh will be filing the election petition at the High Court in Johor Baru tomorrow.

Liew could only file the petition after the results of the 14th general election were gazetted on May 28, nearly three weeks later.

According to election laws, any aggrieved candidates have 21 days from the date to file an election petition.

Liew garnered 16,773 votes to Wee’s 17,076 votes while PAS’s Mardi Marwan obtained 4,975 votes.

Liew had posted on his Facebook page recently that he has uncovered evidence of bribery and intimidation during the election and urged those with relevant information to come forward.

“We are in a new era in Malaysia. We don’t have to live with disappointment and suffering,” he wrote in his post.

The historic May 9 general election catapulted Pakatan Harapan to power at the federal level and eight states while Barisan Nasional, which had run the country for over 60 years, only retained three states.