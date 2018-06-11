MACC seeks public help to track four people in 1MDB probe

Do you know these four individuals? — Picture courtesy of MACC

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today asked the public to help trace four individuals to assist in investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The four individuals include a 40-year-old man named Tan Kim Loong, whose last known address was No. 20 M, Jalan 5/40, Taman Pusat Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

The three others last held positions as 1MDB officers, with their last known addresses all located in Kuala Lumpur as well.

They are: Tang Keng Chee, 53 — with his last address being 112, Jalan 5/149G Taman Sri Endah — and Geh Choh Heng, 47, — with his last address being 27, Jalan Setiamurni Satu in Damansara Heights.

Loo Ai Swan, 45, was also on the list, with her last known address being 25, Jalan Seri Beringin 2 in Damansara Heights.

“MACC asks the related individuals to come forward or to contact MACC immediately to assist in the investigations of that case," the anti-graft body said in a statement today.

MACC also asked the public to contact its offices or two of its enforcement officers if they have information on or know the four individuals.

The two enforcement officers are Nur Aida Arifin (03-88700000 extension number 0323, [email protected]) and Nahar Haris (03-88700000 extension number 0388, [email protected]).