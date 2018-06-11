Survey shows over 90pc Malaysians confident PH will do away with tolls

In its June poll of 1,000 Malaysian consumers, Nielsen Malaysia found that over one third or 35 per cent believe that the new government will remove highway tolls in stages. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Over 90 per cent of Malaysians polled believe that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will either remove or reduce highway tolls, a survey by Nielsen Malaysia has shown.

In its June poll of 1,000 Malaysian consumers, Nielsen Malaysia found that over one third or 35 per cent believe that the new government will remove highway tolls in stages.

There were 30 per cent who predicted that certain tolls will be removed, while only 6 per cent believed that all tolls will be abolished at one go.

Almost one-fourth or 23 per cent believe tolls will be kept at a reduced price, while 4 per cent think that tolls will continue to be collected at existing prices and 3 per cent said they “don’t know.”

The June survey involved 1,000 consumers ranging between the ages of 18 and 64 and of different races and income groups throughout the country.

In its manifesto for the 14th general election, PH had criticised the alleged “lopsided” agreements that benefit toll highway concessionaires and said such monopoly by the companies must end.

PH promised to review all highway concession agreements and to “renegotiate to obtain the best value for money for the people so that we can take over the concessions with the ultimate view of abolishing tolls gradually”, also assuring that it would fairly compensate the affected companies.

But the PH government has yet to make any major announcements regarding highway tolls, with its attention recently focused on other policies such as zero-rating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from June 1 and the planned reintroduction of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) on September 1.