Writing’s on the wall, Sarawak law group tells top two judges

Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) president Ranbir Singh Sangha speaks to reporters in Kuching June 11, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 11 — The Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) today urged Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif and Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin to heed the calls by various groups asking them to resign.

AAS president Ranbir Singh Sangha said the two top judges should stop delaying the inevitable and step down immediately.

“If they are going to resign, then when do they intend to do so?” Ranbir asked, noting there were increasing calls from civil society groups for Md Raus and Zulkefli to tender their resignations.

He said Md Raus and Zulkefli should announce their resignations immediately as they should not be serving in their present posts beyond the age limit of 66 years and six months, as prescribed by the Federal Constitution.

Ranbir said AAS also believes their immediate resignation would allow them to leave with their honour intact.

“Given the recent developments in the country, it has become untenable for them to continue holding their current posts,” he said.

Former Chief Justice Tun Datuk Seri Arifin Zakaria had advised the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on March 30, 2017 that Raus and Zulkefli be appointed as additional judges under Article 122(1A) of the Federal Constitution, after they had exceeded the mandatory retirement age of 66 years and six months.

Md Raus was appointed as additional judge with effect from August 4, 2017 while Zulkefli as additional judge with effect from September 28, 2017.