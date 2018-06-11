Zuraida pledges to improve fire and rescue ops in rural areas

Zuraida said the Fire and Rescue Department will soon construct 280 posts for this purpose. — File photo courtesy of the Sabah Fire and Rescue Services Department

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry aims to improve the fire and rescue coverage for rural and interior areas.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the Fire and Rescue Department will soon construct 280 posts for this purpose.

“In so doing, I will prioritise those rural and interior areas, where the response can sometimes be delayed for whatever reason,” she said during the launch of the ministry’s Hari Raya fire safety campaign.

Zuraida also said more improvements can be made regarding the department’s response time, adding that 43 per cent of dispatches make it to the scene within 10 minutes.

“The remainder 57 per cent usually arrive within 20 minutes. This needs to be rectified,” she said.

During the campaign launch, new Fire and Rescue Department director-general Mohamad Hamdan Wahid said units will be placed in 18 strategic locations along the North-South Highway and the East Coast Highway.

“Each unit will have seven officers, accompanied by an EMRS unit with three officers, throughout the duration of Ops Raya JBPM 2018,” he said.

The operations commenced on Friday, and will go on until June 22 in tandem with other government agencies.

“Eleven-thousand-two hundred department personnel out of 14,000 will be on duty throughout the festive season. We also wish to remind the public that safety is a priority.

“When leaving for your hometowns, ensure all electrical devices are disconnected. Our statistics reveal that, of the 29,356 cases reported last year during the festive period, 1,737 were caused by electrical sources,” Hamdan said.