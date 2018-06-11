State govt allocates RM1.8m for teachers’ bonuses in Terengganu

The bonus payment will be paid to 1,705 teachers in the state. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA NERUS, June 11 — The Terengganu government has allocated RM1,824,500 of the bonus payment for 1,705 teachers serving with the Terengganu Islamic Foundation, the Community Development Department, the Terengganu Education Department and the National Unity and National Integration Department.

The bonus will also be given to 1,944 Al-Quran and religious teachers in the state.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the bonus payment proved that the state government was capable of fulfilling the promises made in its 14th general election manifesto

“We will at the same time continue the development programmes implemented by the previous government and will improve them from time to time for the benefit of the people in the state.

“When the new government takes over the state leadership, we will not stop the implementation of good programmes and projects (implemented by the previous state government),” he said after a ceremony to hand over the bonus here today. — Bernama