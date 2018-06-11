Najib: By Dr M’s own admission, there’s no ‘concrete proof’ to charge me

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves after giving a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya May 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed today that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has admitted that there is not enough proof to link and charge him to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Najib was referring to Dr Mahathir’s remarks yesterday that it would not be easy to charge the former in court without solid evidence.

“By saying so, Tun Mahathir has admitted that PH had made all the accusations against me without concrete proof,” he wrote in a Facebook post today.

Najib also claimed that Dr Mahathir’s remarks proved that there was a conspiracy a few years ago to remove him as prime minister.

“This also proves the charge sheet that was purportedly already prepared to prosecute me in 2015 is untrue and part of a conspiracy to use certain individuals in the government administration to topple me,” he added.

