Four arrested, three charged over forest offences

IPOH, June 11 — The Perak Forestry Department arrested four individuals for encroaching onto a permanent forest reserve and charged another three in court for committing forest offences.

Its director Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop said that three individuals were arrested on June 5 while another suspect was arrested in a separate incident.

“The three individuals were caught by the forestry department for cutting down Meranti Nemesu, Meranti Tembaga, Sesenduk, Ludai and Matang species trees without a permit at the Bubu Forest Reserve in Beruas.

“We also seized a bulldozer, motorcycle, saw and logs worth about RM30,000 in the raid,” he told reporters at the launch of Ops Rendang here today.

Meanwhile, another suspect was arrested on June 2 by the department’s patrol unit around Manjung for transporting durian wood without a Transporting Pass.

“The lorry was driven by a local man who was transporting the durian wood worth RM3,500 to a factory near the district,” said Mohamed Zin.

Mohamed Zin said the four individuals are being investigated under Section 15 (1) of the National Forestry Act 1984 for taking forest produce from a permanent forest reserve and Section 81 (1) (C) and Section 68 (1) of the same Act.

He added the department is in the midst of completing the investigation paper before referring it to deputy public prosecutor for prosecution in court.

Separately, Mohamed Zin also said that the department had referred two cases involving forest offences at the Sessions Court in Ipoh and Taiping on June 5 and 6 respectively.

“The first case involves two men who were charged for possessing, transporting and controlling 11 logs without permit in Ayer Tawar, Manjung.

“Both pleaded guilty to two counts at the Sessions Court here and were sentenced to a fine amounting to RM2,000 for each charge or jailtime of three months if they fail to pay,” he said.

In the second case, a man was charged at the Taiping Sessions Court with two counts for clearing the Sungai Baru Forest Reserve, Kuala Sepetang for the purpose of planting oil palm.

“The accused pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a fine of RM7,000 for each charge or seven months imprisonment if he fails to pay,” said Mohamed Zin.