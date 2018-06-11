Dr M: We are ‘mystified’ by Trump’s policies

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends a news conference at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo June 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he is “mystified” by the policies adopted by Donald Trump, adding that he would wait for the US president to “settle down” and put forth “recognisable” policies.

Dr Mahathir also admitted that the US is a powerful and rich nation, and dealings with the nation must be done diligently, as Malaysia does not wish to be confrontational.

“With regards to the US, we of course appreciate the fact that it is a rich and very powerful country. We have to deal with the US as much as we can, but we don’t want to confront the US, or fight against the US,” he said, adding that Putrajaya has to learn to understand the US.

“But currently, we are mystified by the policies followed by Mr Trump. We don’t know whether he is going east or west or north or south at any given time, so we will wait for him to settle down and really fix a recognisable policy for the US,” he added.

Dr Mahathir was responding to a question on how to manage the US.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are currently in Singapore, to attend the 2018 North Korea-United States Summit, the first of its kind between the two nations.