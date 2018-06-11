Shafie: Who is Musa to order intervention in Petronas suit?

Shafie said that Musa had no legal standing to issue any instructions. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, June 11 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal laughed off a statement by predecessor Tan Sri Musa Aman who “instructed” the state Attorney General (AG) to intervene in a controversial suit by Petronas against the Sarawak state government for its oil rights.

Shafie said that Musa had no legal standing to issue any instructions, and also that direction had already been given to the state attorney general’s office.

“I don’t think he’s in the position to instruct the AG. He’s no longer the chief minister anyway,” he said when speaking to reporters after an emergency state assembly sitting today.

“But that aside, I have asked the state attorney general to be present and listen to what is happening in the suit against Petronas. We have an interest — we are like Sarawak but we are taking a different route,” he said.

Shafie said that he will act in the interest of Sabahans and inform the federal government of the people’s message.

“I’ve spelt out our interests to the current prime minister and the top Pakatan Harapan leaders. It’s clear what Sabah wants — their dues like 20 per cent oil royalty — I’m just following what Sabahans are asking,” he said.

Last night, Musa, who is still claiming rightful ownership of the chief minister post, issued a statement saying he is instructing the Sabah AG to intervene in tomorrow’s Petronas lawsuit on oil and gas rights.

Musa, whose whereabouts are unknown, said he was concerned over the ownership of Sabah’s minerals, whether directly or indirectly affected by the national oil company’s application for a declaration on the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA).

“As such, it is only prudent for us as the responsible State Government to intervene in the said Application and to act in the best interests of the state and all Sabahans.

“With these circumstances in mind, I will instruct and direct the Attorney General of Sabah to make an application for the State Government of Sabah to intervene in the above Federal Court Proceedings,” he said in the statement.

He added that the state AG is to attend to all necessary matters required to intervene in Petronas’ legal application, so as to safeguard Sabah’s oil and mineral resources.

“We will deploy all available resources of the State Government to ensure that the best interests of Sabah are defended always,” Musa ended.

On June 4, Petronas applied to the Federal Court seeking a declaration on the PDA to secure exclusive ownership of the country’s petroleum resources, including Sarawak.

Sarawak had announced in March that it would set up Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) that would begin regulating the state’s oil resources beginning July.

Sabah Opposition party leaders, Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and his Sabah Progressive Party counterpart Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee have both called on Shafie, sworn in as chief minister on May 12, to intervene in the case.