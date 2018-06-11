Sarawak PKR rep to ask MoF to furnish documents relating to RM35m aircraft buy

See said he wants to get to the bottom of the purchase of the Austrian-made fixed wing ‘DA42M-NG Diamond’ surveillance plane by the federal Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment last year.

KUCHING, June 11 — PKR’s Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How said today he will write to the federal Ministry of Finance to request for the papers concerning the application and approval of the controversial four-seater light aircraft for the Sarawak Forest Department.

He said he wants to get to the bottom of the purchase of the Austrian-made fixed wing ‘DA42M-NG Diamond’ surveillance plane by the federal Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment last year.

“I am appalled by the state government’s clarification that the RM35 million was not just to buy the plane, but also to cover the costs of the mission equipment, spare parts, warranties, technical support, as well as training and implementation for a period of five years,” he told reporters.

Yesterday, Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh sought to clarify the issue, a day after See had lodged a report at the Kuching district police headquarters.

In his police report, See believed that the cost of the plane would be between RM3.5 million and RM5 million, not RM35 million as announced by former minister of natural resources and environment, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Today, See urged Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg to reveal the details of the RM35 million project which is said to utilise the latest technology to manage and monitor Sarawak’s forest resources.

“By disclosing the details of this RM35 million project, the chief minister can uphold the integrity of his administration by weeding out suspected corrupt practices which are bleeding the state and our nation,” he said.

He said that Abang Johari should immediately instruct the Forest Department to release the project proposal and approval that was said to have been greenlit by the Ministry of Finance in 2017.