Another national car company unfeasible, says MCA deputy

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should reconsider his move to create another national car company, said MCA Deputy President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

In a statement issued today, Wee said that Malaysians would prefer the government to prioritise public transport over another local car company.

“I believe most Malaysians would prefer the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to restart public transportation projects instead of starting another car company and being burdened by higher car prices again,” he said.

“In this era, public transportation should be prioritised above private car ownership.”

Wee’s comments are in response to a comment made by Dr Mahathir in Tokyo today in which he said PH was looking to introduce a new national car, as Proton, that was founded by him in 1983, had been bought by Chinese automotive manufacturer Geely last year.

Dr Mahathir also said that Malaysia might start the national car brand with another country — namely Thailand, South Korea or Japan.

However, Wee stressed that with two existing local brands — Proton and Perodua — another would not be feasible and might burden Malaysians financially.

“Due to our local population size, Malaysia is considered a small market for automobiles,” he said.

“Starting a third national car company and to ensure its success can only mean reverting to higher protectionism, which will result in higher car prices across the board.”

Wee also stressed that it was not the right strategy for the government moving forward as the “colossal project” would cost millions.

He added that Dr Mahathir had to clarify if the announcement of a new Malaysian car company was “deliberate and determined by the Cabinet”.

“Is the announcement a statement or proposal endorsed by the Cabinet?” Wee questioned.

“If this decision is indeed a PH Cabinet policy, then the government should engage with the rakyat for feedback and heed the response from the masses.”