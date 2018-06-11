Education minister says advice on Sarawak solar project unheeded

Maszlee said that internal investigations to identify the perpetrators were underway. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Several officers in the ministry attempted to solve the solar energy project scandal but nobody heeded their advice, Education Minister Maszlee Malik said today.

He added that internal investigations to identify the perpetrators were underway, and that the ministry was attempting to identify a mechanism to ensure a similar problem does not recur.

“I have been informed that there are a few issues in the awarding of the project, and there may have been things happening that are in breach of the standard operating procedure.

“I have also learnt that several officials in the ministry had attempted to improve the situation, but it was as though their advice was not taken seriously,” he told reporters here.

He added that while investigations into the project valued at more than RM1 billion were taking place, the power supply to the 369 schools involved would not be cut.

“I have instructed that prompt action be taken to find a solution and resolve the problems with this project,” said Maszlee.

“Nevertheless, we will ensure that the supply of electricity to the schools will not be disrupted.”

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied reports that they did not act on the claims related to the project affecting rural schools in Sarawak.

MACC noted that it had carried out proactive measures to investigate the claim in April of this year following notices from the public regarding the scandal.

It also asserted that they had seized related documents from the Education Ministry.