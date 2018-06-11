Tabung Harapan rakes in over RM56m so far

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng receives a mock cheque for Tabung Harapan Malaysia at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya May 31, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Tabung Harapan Malaysia is now just over the RM56-million mark.

The Ministry of Finance said the crowdfund has reached RM56,662,086.58 as of 3pm today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said the crowdfund was formed in response to Malaysians’ concerns over the country’s economic mismanagement by the former Barisan Nasional government, thanking them for their “patriotic move” of donating to the government.

The account will remain open until the government manages to hit a sizeable target, as the national debt is currently at RM1 trillion.

Tax exemptions will also be given to all who donate to the cause, including companies, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has said, adding that there will be no cap on the limit.