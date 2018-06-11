Education minister says promotions, transfers on ice to prevent sabotage

Maszlee said that he has also ordered a review of all promotions within the state and district education offices over the last two months due to suspected sabotage.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — All promotions and transfers within the Education Ministry at the state and district levels have been suspended with immediate effect.

“We fear there may be attempts at sabotage,” he told reporters here today, referring to the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“I hope that the message is clear that we will not compromise with unhealthy elements in the administration of the country's education, especially for those who are making it difficult to reform the system to fall in line with Pakatan Harapan’s policies,” he added.

On June 3, Maszlee said his ministry would take action against officers who were found to have abused their powers in processing applications for the transfer of teachers.