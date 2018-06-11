Finance Ministry discovers no land, no Petronas greenlight in RM9.4b oil project scandal

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Najib administration had paid out 88 per cent of RM9.4 billion for two oil-related projects despite not having obtained the necessary rights from oil giant Petronas or the land required, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng disclosed today.

Lim was referring to the Multi-Product Pipeline (MPP) and Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline (TSGP) projects, which was recently discovered to have only had been completed by 13 per cent by the Chinese firm contracted to do so.

“Worse, we have since discovered that SSER has failed to secure any rights from Petronas as required by law to lay the pipes for MPP, and has also failed to acquire the necessary land in Sabah to do the same for TSGP,” he said in a statement today.

MORE TO COME