Sarawak allocates RM150m to address water woes in Sadong Jaya

SADONG JAYA, June 11 — The state government has allocated RM150 million to overcome water problems in four affected districts in Sadong Jaya, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

The four affected districts are in Sadong Jaya, Simunjan, Asajaya and Sebuyau right to Sebangan.

“This water problem is due to the leakage of underground pipes that are over 40 years old and a new approach needed to be taken so that it will not recur in the future,” he said.

“The new pipeline will be built immediately,” he told reporters after attending a briefing by Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department director Daniel Wong in conjunction with his visit to Sadong Jaya here today.

Abang Johari said a special community team would be formed to monitor the pipeline repair and development project, which would be implemented within a period of 18 months.

“The pipeline will pass through the Batang Sadong bridge and the high pipes along the road so that future leakage can be seen clearly,” he said, adding that the project would be funded using state funds without federal assistance. — Bernama