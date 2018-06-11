TI Malaysia wants end to corruption in defence spending

Akhbar urged the Ministry of Defence to focus on increasing the transparency and integrity of procurement procedures. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) hopes the establishment of a special task force to investigate procurement, governance and finance in the ministries will bring an end to financial scandals plaguing the country.

“We hope former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, who has been appointed to head the Special investigation committee, will start off his investigation with the alleged corruption scandal on €1.2 billion (RM5.6 billion) submarine deal,” said its president Datuk Akhbar Satar.

“It’s our plea to the chairman (Ambrin) to work closely with the international officers and investigators particularly from France in the investigation of the Scorpene deal.

“They may have crucial and required facts and details on the scandal, which could have been collected since the time the case was opened at the French court,” said Akhbar in a statement.

Akhbar added that Ambrin should also seek the assistance of former military officers and staff who had worked closely with those involved in the procurement of the submarine.

“We believe there could be military officers and staff who hold key information to the dealings, yet could not speak up with the previous administration.

“Thus seeking their assistance would help to shed light to the actual facts of the Scorpene deal, and other deals that we may not know of,” he said.

Akhbar also urged the Ministry of Defence to focus on increasing the transparency and integrity of procurement procedures.

He said the government must take immediate action against those who have abused defence spending and implement anti-corruption initiatives to raise awareness among the military personnel and relevant stakeholders.

“Corruption in defence affects us all. It is not just about commissions on sales — corruption can also directly threaten the lives of citizens and soldiers,” said Akhbar.