Two male suspects in their underwear escape from police station

A police source revealed that the standard operating procedure was not followed in the incident at the Gelang Patah police station, leading to the duo's escape. — AFP pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 11 — Two semi-naked men, who were under police remand, escaped from the Gelang Patah police station here this morning.

It was learnt that the two, aged 34 and 25, had run into the station’s enquiry office in their underwear before dashing out through the main entrance in the 6.15am incident.

Two armed policemen on enquiry office duty failed to stop the two suspects.

Initial investigations revealed that the remand suspects were earlier given their sahur meals; a policeman opened their cell door to clear the food trays when the incident happened.

A police source said the younger suspect was being remanded for gang and armed robbery, while the other suspect was held for vehicle theft.

“Both suspects' remand were due to end today and police had expected to obtain an extension for the suspects later,” said the source told Malay Mail today.

The source revealed that one of the two policemen in the station was in the toilet during the incident.

“We believe the standard operating procedure was not followed as two policemen have to be present when a cell door is opened.

“In this case, the duty supervisor with the rank of corporal was the one who cleared the food tray, while his subordinate was in the toilet,” said the source, adding that investigators will be looking at the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras as well.

The Gelang Patah police station has remand facilities and falls under the jurisdiction of the Iskandar Puteri district police.

Authorities have immediately mounted a manhunt for the two suspects with road blocks conducted within the district.

All neighbouring police districts in south Johor have also been put on alert and an active operation is in progress.