After Klang brawl, Zuraida tells government officials to be patient when dealing with public

Zuraida urged government officials to show patience and avoid becoming emotional in their dealings with the public. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin urged government officials to always remain calm when dealing with the public.

Following an incident on Saturday night where a Klang Municipal Council enforcement officer was filmed punching a hawker and breaking up the stall, Zuraida said she contacted council president Datuk Mohamad Yasid Bidin who explained the situation to her.

“There was a misunderstanding between the hawkers and enforcement officers, as they were on patrol when they spotted the hawkers,” she said to reporters after launching the ministry’s Hari Raya fire safety campaign.

“I would like to advise officials, be it municipal councils or ministries, to always show patience and not become emotional. It is always good to control yourself,” Zuraida said.

MORE TO COME