Zuraida rubbishes claims that Anwar and Azmin not getting along

Azmin shakes hands with Anwar outside the PKR headquarters, September 21, 2014.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — PKR Wanita Chief Zuraida Kamaruddin dismissed rumours of friction between Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

She said this is simply the perception of outsiders, and that such “camps” did not exist.

“It so happens the portfolios given to the new Economic Affairs Minister are meant to be reviewed and analysed by him,” she said after officiating the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government ministry’s Hari Raya fire safety campaign.

Zuraida was responding to a Straits Times article on Saturday, which reported that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s entrusting of Azmin with economic powers could stoke tensions between his supporters and Anwar’s.

“Perhaps at a later stage they (the porfolios) will be transferred to other ministries,

“There is an initial stage where the roles of the agencies under the Economic Affairs ministry will be studied to determine what their scope will be,” she said.

