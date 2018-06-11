Cops raiding Najib’s ‘safe house’ in Putrajaya

A safehouse believed to belong to Najib is being raided by federal commercial crime police. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — A double-storey standalone house here, believed to have been used as a “safe house” by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is currently being searched by officers from the Federal Commercial Crime Investigations Department.

Several uniformed and plain-clothes police officers were seen moving around the house located along Jalan P10C, Presint 10, just located about 300 metres from Seri Perdana, the Prime Minister’s official residence.

Three Proton Preve bearing the Royal Malaysian Police insignia and commonly used by police investigators are parked outside the house.

