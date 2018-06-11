Cops raid Najib’s ‘safe house’ in Putrajaya (VIDEO)

Uniformed and plainclothes police officers are pictured at a ‘safe house’ believed to have been used by Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Presint 10, Putrajaya June 11, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — A double-storey standalone house here, believed to have been used as a “safe house” by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was searched by officers from the Federal Commercial Crime Investigations Department today.

Several uniformed and plain-clothes police officers were seen moving around the house located along Jalan P10C, Presint 10, just located about 300 metres from Seri Perdana, the Prime Minister’s official residence.

Three Proton Preve bearing the Royal Malaysian Police insignia and commonly used by police investigators were also parked outside the house.

The raiding team then loaded several cardboard boxes onto a white van bearing a pest control company logo at about 2.20pm.

The raid ended around 3.10pm.

"We cannot disclose further, but we can confirm the raid was conducted under the Anti-Money Laundering Act," a source close to the investigation told Malay Mail when contacted.

Checks based on the initials “BPH” inscribed on an address plate outside the house revealed the building is registered under the Prime Minister Department’s Property and Land Management Division as government quarters.

A neighbour who declined to be named said the last occupant of the house was Tan Sri Mohd Shukry Salleh, Najib’s former private secretary who was appointed Bank Rakyat chairman in January 2017.

The house does not appear to have been occupied for a long time, judging from the unkempt lawn.

It appears to have been used as a storehouse instead, based on the stacks of boxes kept inside that were seen even from the roadside.

Five police officers remained within the perimeter to prevent outsiders from entering the house’s compound after the search was called off.

Investigators probing Najib for suspected corruption over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal have already raided several properties linked to the Pekan MP since last month.