Sungai Manik assemblyman’s appointment made following consensus

Ahmad Faizal (seated, left) poses for a group photo with European Union ambassadors at Banjaran Hotsprings in Ipoh June 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 11 — The appointment of Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin as adviser to the Perak mentri besar was made after consultation with four Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairmen.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu added that he would not have dared make such a decision alone.

“All (PH chairmen) have agreed to the appointment and his appointment was also consented by the Sultan of Perak,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting 17 European Union ambassadors at Banjaran Hotsprings here earlier today, Faizal said all important decisions are made through consensus and after discussions with the coalition’s state leadership.

“Surely not all decisions made by the government will be accepted by the people,” he stressed.

On Friday, Malay Mail reported that Zainol’s appointment letter dated May 28 and signed by Faizal made its rounds on social media, prompting anger from those who noted that Zainol had just jumped over from Umno.

Faizal also pointed out that Zainol was not an outsider nor was he an independent assemblyman.

“He threw his support for Pakatan Harapan and he had registered as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia member.”

The mentri besar also denied claims that it was the state’s backdoor way of making Zainol a state executive councillor.

“Not back door. (In Perak PH) we always discuss matters to maintain the state’s integrity (as) we are governing the state together.

“Any decisions made are after discussions. If there was a decision to make him an exco (previously) but now he is an adviser, it was a joint decision.”

Faizal also said he would meet with the group which objected to Zainol’s appointment later today to explain the decision to them.

“They (objected) as they have yet to understand the basis for the decision.”

On viralled posts that he bought his degree, Faizal said he would leave it to the people to judge.

“There is also a viralled post that I am good at dancing,” he quipped.

On his meeting with the ambassadors, Faizal said they were impressed with the smooth transition of power in both Federal and state governments.

“I told them they have investments in Perak that can be improved. They expressed their intention to work closely with the state.”

The group, added Faizal, would return on Sept 27 and 28 to have joint programmes with the state.

“They are interested to be involved in efforts to preserve nature,” he said.