AirAsia to fly Kota Kinabalu-Bangkok starting August 16

Passengers wait to check in at AirAsia counters for their flights at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, June 14, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — AirAsia Group Bhd will fly from Kota Kinabalu (KK) to Bangkok, Thailand from Aug 16, 2018, marking the airline's ninth route connecting Malaysia and Thailand.

In a statement today, the low-cost airline said the thrice weekly KK-Bangkok direct flights would be operated by AirAsia Thailand, with promotional all-in fares starting from RM99 one way for travels between Aug 16, 2018 and Aug 13, 2019.

Bookings for the promotional flight tickets are available from today until June 17, 2018.

Currently, the Malaysia-Thailand routes operated by AirAsia includesKuala Lumpur (KL)-Bangkok (84 times weekly), Penang-Bangkok (14 times weekly), Johor Bahru-Bangkok (11 times weekly), KL-Hat Yai (11 times weekly), KL-Hua Hin (four times weekly), KL-Chiang Mai (seven times weekly), KL-Phuket (seven times weekly) and KL-Krabi (21 times weekly). — Bernama