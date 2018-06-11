Hotel association calls for abolishment of tourism tax

Under the tourism tax, foreign hotel guests have to pay a flat fee of RM10 per room per night, regardless of the hotel’s star rating. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Malaysian Association of Hotels today reiterated their call for the tourism tax to be abolished as it is counter-productive to the tourism industry.

Presenting the suggestion to the Council of Eminent Persons, its president, Cheah Swee Hee said the tax which became effective Sept 1 last year, among others, discouraged long stay in the country.

“The moment we have a flat rate we are not actually encouraging long stay because we are charging based on every night they stay,” he told reporters after attending a briefing session with the CEP.

Under the tourism tax, foreign hotel guests have to pay a flat fee of RM10 per room per night, regardless of the hotel’s star rating.

Cheah also called on the federal government to create a new regulation on unlicensed hotels such as those promoted via AirBNB to make a fair playground for everyone. — Bernama