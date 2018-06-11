Bursa in positive reversal at mid-day

Bursa Malaysia makes a turnaround to trade in the black at mid-day. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Bursa Malaysia turned higher at mid-day in line with regional peers and ahead of the US-North Korea Summit in Singapore tomorrow.

At 12.30 pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 9.66 points or 0.54 per cent to 1,787.98, after opening 3.9 points easier at 1,774.42 against Friday's close of 1,778.32.

The barometer index moved between 1,770.83 and 1,788.16 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, there were 374 gainers against 359 losers and 350 counters unchanged, with 828 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Trading volume was 1.51 billion shares with a value of RM1 billion.

A dealer said US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un are likely to discuss a peace-keeping mechanism and denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula as well as other issues.

Regionally, Singapore's Straits Times Index added 0.06 per cent to 3,438.41, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.66 per cent to 22,842.18 and and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.31 per cent to 31,055.65.

On Bursa, the FBM Emas Index expanded 54.22 points to 12,527.29, the FBMT100 Index bagged 56.16 points to 12,326.72 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 81.43 points to 12,547.03.

The FBM was 32.55 points higher at 14,960.91 and the FBM Ace slipped 5.45 points to 5,289.95.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index improved 16.72 points to 17,894.62, the Industrial Index was 33.09 points better at 3,235.27 and the Plantation Index surged 116.23 points to 7,777.20.

Among heavyweights, TNB increased eight sen to RM14.70, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM8.40, Maybank eased one sen to RM9.79, Public Bank fell two sen to RM24.58 and CIMB declined seven sen to RM6.25.

Of the actives, MYEG expanded four sen to 89.5 sen, Sapura Energy edged up 1.5 sen to 65 sen while Barakah Offshore Petroleum and Cuscapi both gained two sen to 20.5 sen and 26 sen respectively. — Bernama