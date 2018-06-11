43 Sabah assemblymen sworn in while BN, STAR reps boycott sitting

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly sitting started at 10.30am with Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali announcing the swearing in of the state Cabinet, followed by the rest of the assemblymen. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, June 11 — A special sitting called to swear in members of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly today kicked off with just over half of the 60 elected lawmakers.

The remaining 17 representatives from the Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties Umno and Parti Bersatu Sabah, as well as those from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) had skipped the ceremony.

The number of absent elected representatives stood at 21 — 11 from Umno, six from PBS, two from STAR, 1 from Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and one from UPKO. UPKO’s Nabawan’s state assemblyman Datuk Bobbey Ahfang Suan is believed to have left the party.

Conspicuously absent from the sitting were Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman — who insists he is still Sabah chief minister but whose whereabouts remain a mystery — as well as STAR president and Tambunan assemblyman Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan.

In her motion expressing support of Senalling assemblyman Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as chief minister, Api Api assemblyman Christina Liew said she believes he has the support of 37 out of 60 state representatives, including four each from UPKO and Umno, to form the state government under s leadership.

“He is the rightful chief minister of Sabah, in accordance with the Constitution and he commands the support of the majority,” said Liew.

She added that the morning’s emergency state assembly sitting was legally sound, with the support of the Sabah governor, amid confusion over the rightful chief minister.

Liew criticised Musa and his backers, claiming they lacked courage to present themselves at the sitting today.

“If they are so determined to dispute the legality of this sitting and the government, they should show up, instead of releasing Press releases.

“There is no better place than this house to prove legitimacy. If he has majority to command majority why is he not here today,” she said.

“We have read in the media, that the Head of State lodged a police report saying that Musa was sworn in under duress. It must also be made to known that Musa cleaned up his office and house and left. If he still minister, why did he leave? Doesn’t this tell you a lot?

“If he believes in the democracy process, he should be here instead of issuing statements from thousands of miles away, how can a leader behave in cowardly manner?,” she said in her motion.

Liew said that the government has other important issues to deliberate instead of playing politics.

Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah in his speech to debate the motion said that his party, UPKO, had sacrificed its principles to help form the government along with Warisan and Pakatan Harapan and should be given due recognition.

“As an appointed member of the previous chief minister’s cabinet, I believed we had the people’s mandate. At the advice of Tangau, we left to support the continuance of Upko in the government but people are saying we did not play a big role.

“Upko was critical in the formation of this government,” he said, adding that he supported the motion for Shafie as chief minister.