Woman plunges to death during drug raid in miri

MIRI, June 11 — A woman plunged to her death from the seventh floor of a hotel at Jalan Airport during a raid by the police at 8.55 pm yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said during the raid, the 31-year-old local who was unemployed, was with a 34-year-old local man in a room at the premises.

“While a check was being conducted at the room, the victim suddenly ran to the balcony and fell down to the hotel lobby, dying on the spot,” he said in a statement here today.

Lim said the police found a blue packet containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, weighing about 1.15 grams. The man was arrested under section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said the woman who died from breaking both her wrists and legs as well as suffering head injuries was sent to the Miri Hospital.

“A check found that she had been previously arrested in connection to section 414 of the Penal Code (assisting in concealment of stolen property) and a warrant of arrest had been issued after she failed to show up in a Miri court,” he said without revealing her name. — Bernama