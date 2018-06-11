Dr M: I’ll be PM as long as people want me

Dr Mahathir had previously announced that he would only serve as PM for two years before handing over the reins to de facto PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — At 92 soon to be 93 years old next month, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he will serve as prime minister for as long as Malaysians want him as their leader.

In the same breath, the Kedahan added wryly that he wasn’t sure how long his body could hold out.

“I don’t know how long I can last, I am already the oldest prime minister and in two years, I will be 95 years old.

“I am willing to serve the country for as long as the people want me,” he said in a news conference at the 24th Nikkei Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo, Japan that was also broadcast live back home on satellite channel Astro Awani.

Dr Mahathir had previously announced that he would only serve as PM for two years before handing over the reins to de facto PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

But he has since hinted that his leadership may last longer than two years, saying the duration was only mentioned in initial discussions with other Pakatan Harapan leaders.

Dr Mahathir has said that public service is what he has always wanted to do.