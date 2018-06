Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers a speech at the International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo June 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Contrary to persistent rumours, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that he is Malay and not half Indian by dint of his father.

“My father is not Indian. My great, great grandfather is Indian. There are few spoonfuls of blood left in my body, but otherwise, I’m Malay,” he said in an interview broadcast live from Tokyo, Japan where he is attending the 24th Nikkei Conference.

