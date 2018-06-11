Dr M says govt has new BNM governor, now waiting for King’s approval

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at the International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo June 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — A new candidate has been identified as the next Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

However, he said the government will not disclose the nominee’s name pending approval from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Well, the new governor of the central bank will soon be appointed. Although we have identified the person, we cannot name the person until we have obtained the approval of the King,” he said in a news conference broadcast live from Tokyo, Japan where he is attending the 24th Nikkei Conference.

MORE TO COME