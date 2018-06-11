Malaysia’s April factory output up 4.6pc, above forecast

Malaysia’s export growth beat expectations in April, rising 14 per cent year-on-year, on higher shipments of manufactured goods. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Malaysia’s industrial production index rose 4.6 in April from a year earlier, supported by gains in all three major sectors, government data showed today.

Output growth in April was above the 3.7 per cent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and up from the 3.1 per cent recorded in March.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, electricity and mining sectors.

Growth in the electricity generation sector accelerated to 5.8 per cent in April from a year earlier, according to data from the Statistics Department.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing and mining sectors grew 4.3 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively, the data showed.

Malaysia’s export growth beat expectations in April, rising 14 per cent year-on-year, on higher shipments of manufactured goods.

A private manufacturing purchasing managers’ index showed Malaysian factory activity shrank fell to an 11-month low in May, as new orders continued to decline. — Reuters